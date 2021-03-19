Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $5.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 502.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 133,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

