Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $5.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.36.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.
In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LLNW stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19.
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Limelight Networks
Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.
