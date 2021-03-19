Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $23.59. 2,649,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.26.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

