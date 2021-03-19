Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €6.00 by Warburg Research

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €6.00 ($7.06) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 50.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Leoni has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €12.24 ($14.40) on Thursday. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.77. The stock has a market cap of $399.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

