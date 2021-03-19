Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa Sells 1,872 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $304.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.00 and its 200-day moving average is $282.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

