Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,566. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

