Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Jeff Davies Sells 74,342 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.50 ($3.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £17.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

