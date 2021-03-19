Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 2,093 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,930,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

NASDAQ:HERO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.47. 472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $37.23.

