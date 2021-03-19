Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $17,368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $7,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSKR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 3,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,564. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

