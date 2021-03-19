Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 182,136 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 681,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 515,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 194,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Shares of C traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. 1,118,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,352,988. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

