Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

