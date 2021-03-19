LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) vs. Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sequans Communications and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sequans Communications and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 61.38%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and LDK Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 6.70 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -4.60 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDK Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

