Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Copa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Copa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

CPA opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

