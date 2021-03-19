Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 31,066 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POR opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

