Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,996 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 334.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,500,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

