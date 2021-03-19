Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of National Vision as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,076.02, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.