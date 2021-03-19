Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

