Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10,446.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,688 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.