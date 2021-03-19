Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 420.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -258.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

