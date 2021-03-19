Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MasTec by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $20,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 317,592 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,220 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,314. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.