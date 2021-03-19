Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after buying an additional 924,225 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 1,603,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 165,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,975. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

