Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,758 shares of company stock worth $18,116,774 over the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.