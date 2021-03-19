Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,693,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.