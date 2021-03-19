Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,863,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 15,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

