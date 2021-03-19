Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.
Kellogg Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
