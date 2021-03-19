Larry M. Hutchison Sells 12,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,587.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GL opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

