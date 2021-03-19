Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPI. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.44.

LPI opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $396.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

