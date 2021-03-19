Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading 9.7% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price traded up 9.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.62. 653,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 185,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $2,780,772 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lands’ End by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lands’ End by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

