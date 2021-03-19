Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells $139,285.95 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.
