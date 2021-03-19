Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells $139,285.95 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.