Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,716,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LMRK shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of LMRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,394. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $321.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

