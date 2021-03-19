Lance Torgerson Sells 12,098 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

NYSE CVEO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,613. The stock has a market cap of $238.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

