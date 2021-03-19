L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.00. 14,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,327. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average of $183.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

