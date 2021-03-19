Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 13.9%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $49.42. 683,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 238,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.