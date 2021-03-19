Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Sells $183,937.50 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $25.94 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $15,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.