K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.29 ($9.75).

ETR SDF opened at €8.64 ($10.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.68. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

