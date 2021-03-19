Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 790 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

