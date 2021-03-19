Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 71,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 71,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 83,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $213.36 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.52 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

