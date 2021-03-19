Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

