Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV opened at $94.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $95.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.