Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,424,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,989,000 after acquiring an additional 925,552 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

