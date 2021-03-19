Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $611,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

