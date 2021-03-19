Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $66.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,651 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,256. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.