KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

KNYJY stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

