Kleros Price Tops $0.0968 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $58.52 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,079 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

