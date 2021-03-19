Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Klabin stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Klabin has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.20.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

