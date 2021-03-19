Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Klabin stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Klabin has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.20.
About Klabin
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.