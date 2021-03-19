Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Cut to Sector Perform Spec Overwgt at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KL. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a C$57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$74.75.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.63. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$33.69 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

