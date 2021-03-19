Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,403% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359,711 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $17,760,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 392,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

