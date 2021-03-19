Kings Point Capital Management Sells 983 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $116.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

