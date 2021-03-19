Kings Point Capital Management Sells 5,250 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,357,000 after buying an additional 107,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

