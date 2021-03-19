Kings Point Capital Management Sells 1,839 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

