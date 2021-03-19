Kings Point Capital Management Raises Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,758 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,774.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

